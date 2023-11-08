HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

