HC Wainwright Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $8.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 240.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $2.35 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.97% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

