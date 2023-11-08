Head to Head Contrast: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) vs. Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Steakholder Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 0.95 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.32

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingo Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tingo Group and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.60%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Steakholder Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

