Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Insider Leanne Coddington Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Coddington purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$104,400.00 ($67,792.21).
Helloworld Travel Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.
About Helloworld Travel
