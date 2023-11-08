Heritage Global (HGBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.40. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Global by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
