Heritage Global (HGBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.40. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

In related news, Director Michael Hexner bought 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,749.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,500 shares in the company, valued at $877,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hexner bought 8,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,749.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,364.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 35,544 shares of company stock valued at $110,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Global by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

