Héroux-Devtek (HRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.42%.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$495.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.10 and a 52-week high of C$16.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
