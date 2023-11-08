Héroux-Devtek (HRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$495.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.10 and a 52-week high of C$16.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRX shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

