ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. ICF International has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $336,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $195,625. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

