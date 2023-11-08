IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.