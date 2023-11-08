IFP Advisors Inc Sells 22,689 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,689 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.