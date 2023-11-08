IFP Advisors Inc Sells 598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.