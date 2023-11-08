IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,045 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,845 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 89,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.