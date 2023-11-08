iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $362.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iHeartMedia
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.