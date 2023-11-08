iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $362.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

