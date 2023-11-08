ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,818.18).

ImpediMed Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

ImpediMed Company Profile

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

