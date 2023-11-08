indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

