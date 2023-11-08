Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 1,083 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 8,751 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $700,342.53.

On Monday, October 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $956,160.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $594,642.95.

On Monday, October 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $1,060,042.61.

On Friday, October 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,056,967.72.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97.

On Monday, October 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98.

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,120,078.12.

IBKR opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

