InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Rajesh Pankaj Sells 650 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.2 %

IDCC stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $39,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 89.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

