Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.19 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Articles
