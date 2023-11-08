Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.19 on Monday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

