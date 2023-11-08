Investors Purchase Large Volume of Iris Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 745% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,189 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 235,027 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.