iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 458,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 456,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

