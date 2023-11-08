Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$39.54 Average PT from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

