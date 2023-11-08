Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $206.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
