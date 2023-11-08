JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

BATS BBJP opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

