JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,689,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 349,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $416.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

