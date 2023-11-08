JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

