Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

