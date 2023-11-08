Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Targa Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE TRGP opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $90.64.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
View Our Latest Report on Targa Resources
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.