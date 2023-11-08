K-Bro Linen (KBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of C$80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million.
K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.6 %
KBL stock opened at C$31.67 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of C$341.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.
A number of research firms recently commented on KBL. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
