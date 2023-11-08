Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) vs. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Critical Comparison

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Free Report) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kaleido Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido Biosciences $1.10 million 0.00 -$95.48 million ($2.24) N/A Organovo $445,000.00 35.95 -$17.26 million ($2.06) -0.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaleido Biosciences. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaleido Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.6% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaleido Biosciences and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Organovo -4,061.12% -97.16% -82.09%

Summary

Kaleido Biosciences beats Organovo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease. It also develops programs for the treatment of multi drug resistant infection, chronic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardio-metabolic syndrome, immuno-oncology, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with Institute Gustave Roussy, Washington University, and Janssen. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

