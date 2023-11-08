Karora Resources (KRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Karora Resources to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a market cap of C$739.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 2.08. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.27 and a twelve month high of C$5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$7.00 target price on Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karora Resources

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.