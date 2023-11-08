KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.