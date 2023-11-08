KeyCorp Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:DIN opened at $43.58 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $672.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

