KeyCorp Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 206.52%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

