Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNFGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.71, but opened at $57.50. Knife River shares last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 89,831 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

