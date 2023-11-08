Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $5.89 on Monday. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 39.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 50,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

