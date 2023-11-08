Leafly (LFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Leafly to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Leafly has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Leafly to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leafly Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.30. Leafly has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $18.96.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
