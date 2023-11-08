Leafly (LFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Leafly to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Leafly has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Leafly to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leafly Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.30. Leafly has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

About Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

