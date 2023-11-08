Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after buying an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

