Legacy Housing (LEGH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,434,090.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,434,090.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $139,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,951,153 shares in the company, valued at $66,637,034.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,959. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 142.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

