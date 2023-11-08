Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 615,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

