Light & Wonder (LNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.33 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.82. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

