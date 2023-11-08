Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 363 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.