Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $27.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 186.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after buying an additional 879,741 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

