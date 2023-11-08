Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $27.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.64.
LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National
Lincoln National Stock Performance
NYSE:LNC opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.83.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.
Featured Articles
