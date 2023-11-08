Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Lisata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

