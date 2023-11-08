Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Byline Bancorp worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,607 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $168,981.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,775,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,880,105.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $168,981.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,775,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,880,105.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,809,701 shares in the company, valued at $223,793,833.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $949,303 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

