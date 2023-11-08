Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $162.05.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.