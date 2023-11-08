Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 118,402 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 61.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,760,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,804 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 238,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,378,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,831,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.