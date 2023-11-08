Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

IDYA opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.78. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $100,824.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,112.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,859. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

