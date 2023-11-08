Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTM opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

