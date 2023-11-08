Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,226.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,055,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 152,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Roblox Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

