Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.99. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,663,617 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

