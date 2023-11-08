Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

