Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Michael F. Lombardi Buys 5,233 Shares

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 5,233 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,208. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

