Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Michael F. Lombardi Buys 5,233 Shares

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 5,233 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,208. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MGYR stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
